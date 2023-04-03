BBC Studios ANZ Promotes for Content Partnerships & Sales

ADVERTISEMENT

Deb Tod has been promoted to the new role of director of content partnerships and sales for BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, adding affiliate deals to her existing responsibilities for the strategic and team leadership of content sales and co-productions in the region.

Tod’s role ensures maximum impact and exploitation of BBC Studios’ content through multi-genre, multiyear deals. As part of the international sales team, Tod also has input on global deals, content partnerships and co-productions on behalf of ANZ and is a core member of the ANZ executive leadership team.

Tod has been with BBC Studios ANZ for more than eight years, joining as a senior sales executive.

Fiona Lang, general manager of BBC Studios ANZ, said: “Deb is an expert in working with our partners in the region to find the best home for our content. Under her leadership, we have secured strong, ongoing relationships with every major FTA and SVOD platform in the market. Adding carriage renewal deals to Deb’s responsibilities means she will be able to take a holistic, strategic view across all our content partnerships to ensure we are driving the best returns from our programming, and I am delighted that she is taking on this new role.”

Tod said: “I’m excited for this new role and what the future holds. The industry is constantly evolving, and BBC Studios has a huge catalog of quality, in-demand content across every genre and a brand that resonates with audiences. Our ambitious global growth plans mean that pipeline is ever expanding, with a string of recent deals adding to our stable of wholly owned and invested indies alongside development deals with the U.K.’s best creative talents allowing us to have deeper, richer conversations with our partners.”