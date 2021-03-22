Banijay Rights’ Tim Mutimer to Join Cineflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Media has appointed Tim Mutimer as CEO of Rights to lead the company’s global distribution business later this year following Chris Bonney’s retirement from the role.

Mutimer joins Cineflix Media from his current role as executive VP for EMEA at Banijay Rights. His previous roles include CEO at Banijay Rights; senior VP for EMEA sales and distribution at BBC Worldwide (now BBC Studios), and director of sales at Granada International (now ITV Studios Global Entertainment).

Mutimer will be responsible for leading the Cineflix Rights team based in London, Toronto and Dublin, building on the company’s recent expansion across its scripted and factual acquisitions, and sales business. He will help steer the company’s strategy to maximize IP opportunities globally for content created by Cineflix Studios, Cineflix Productions, and joint venture companies including Buccaneer Media and Connect3 Media, as well as more than 100 producer partners. Mutimer will be reporting to Cineflix Media Co-Founder and Co-CEO Glen Salzman.

Salzman and Katherine Buck, co-founders and co-CEOs of Cineflix Media, said: “Tim has a wealth of experience in the industry, successfully working with producers, broadcasters, and streamers to maximize IP opportunities. We are confident he will lead Cineflix Rights into the next phase of its growth, delivering value to all our clients. Just as important, Tim is a great fit for the company culture that Chris and the team have built at Cineflix Rights as a creatively led, independent distributor with outstanding partnerships.”

Mutimer added: “Cineflix Rights is at an incredibly exciting stage, with the recent successful growth of its scripted content portfolio alongside innovative factual deals attracting new creative partners from around the world. The team has a fantastic reputation across the industry for delivering great results with a collaborative approach to the business, and I’m excited to have this opportunity to work with them.”

Bonney commented: “Tim was top of my list as the perfect candidate to take over the reins at Cineflix Rights. I’m very pleased with this outcome and I wish Tim every success in running this very special sales and acquisitions business.”