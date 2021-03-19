Maya Rudolph to Star in Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Saturday, March 20, 2021
Chelsea Regan


Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to a new half-hour comedy series that will star Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, Forever).

Created by Alan Yang (Little America, Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock, Forever), the series will star Rudolph as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87 billion. The new series will be written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph will executive produce through her production company, Animal Pictures, with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Dave Becky of 3 Arts will also executive produce.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will serve as the studio.

The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following the premiere of the anthology series Little America.











