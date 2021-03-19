Electric Takes Rights for California Love

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights for the feature film California Love, the true story about Joanne Lee-Beck’s life with gang member Jay Hunter.

Starring Allen Payne (New Jack City), Christa B. Allen (13 Going on 30), Robert Ri’chard (Coach Carter) and Draya Michele (Basketball Wives, We Belong Together), the film recounts the story of a Jewish girl from Wisconsin, who begins her activism as a volunteer in South Central Los Angeles. Soon after, she falls in love with a Black gang member, and the two of them work together to help the community fight against racial discrimination and injustice.

The story was written by Joanne and Jay’s daughter, Danielle Beck-Hunter. The screenplay was written by Preston A. Whitmore (This Christmas), who also directs the film.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said, “This biopic is a moving love story about two people trying to right wrongs in their community and beyond. Even though it takes place in the 1990s, the film’s theme, unfortunately, still holds true today.”

Joanne Lee-Beck added, “This story has been 28 years in the making. I am so proud that this film can authentically portray my life’s purpose, and how I wasn’t afraid to live it. Hopefully, my story can shine a light on what this country is facing today, and encourage others to never stay silent when injustice is seen.”