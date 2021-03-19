Online Video Subs Top 1 Billion

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of subscriptions to online video services hit 1.1 billion globally in 2020, a 26 percent year-on-year gain, according to new research released by the Motion Picture Association.

According to the 2020 THEME Report, global home/mobile entertainment market revenues reached $68.8 billion, 23 percent higher than 2019.

In the U.S. alone, the number of online video subs rose by 32 percent to top 308 million, with home/mobile entertainment revenues at $30 billion, a 21 percent increase.

The gains in online video and home entertainment helped to partially offset the plunge in theatrical revenues as cinemas closed amid Covid-19 restrictions. Theatrical revenues were down 72 percent last year. The global theatrical and home/mobile entertainment market in total was $80.8 billion last year, an 18 percent decline from 2019.

“Despite the challenges to the global economy brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the film, television and streaming industry has once again risen to the occasion,” said Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association. “Streaming experienced another huge boom, with new entrants into the market and more than one billion subscriptions worldwide for the first time ever. We kept audiences connected and entertained wherever they were and whenever they desired. Theatrical and home entertainment remain two essential parts of this dynamic and iconic industry, and I am confident that movie theaters will experience a great comeback in the months ahead.”

The report also explores viewing habits. In 2020, 55 percent of U.S. adults reported that their viewing of content on online subscription services increased, while 46 percent said viewing by pay TV went up. Last year, U.S. adults spent an average of 3 hours and 34 minutes watching TV (live or recorded), a 7 percent gain (and the first increase since 2012.) Time spent watching OTT video was up 34 percent to 71.8 minutes.

Per Nielsen data, the top streaming original in the U.S. in 2020 was Netflix’s Ozark, followed by Lucifer, The Crown and Tiger King. The sole non-Netflix entry in the top ten was Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

Netflix was the source of all of the top ten acquired streaming series in 2020, led by The Office (which has since moved to Peacock), Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, NCIS and Schitt’s Creek.