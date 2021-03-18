Vuulr Launches Brandable Screening Rooms

ADVERTISEMENT

Vuulr, a global online content marketplace for film and television rights, has unveiled a new Brandable Screening Rooms option for content sellers.

The collection of screening rooms on Vuulr show more than 1,100 films and TV shows from more than 250 rights holders, including Gaumont, Legendary Television, SPI, TVCO, Insight TV, Globo, One Animation, Toonz Media, Indiacast, GMA and Vision Film. For no cost, studios, distributors, production houses and indie content makers can now feature their content in their own Screening Rooms, which can be branded with logos, company descriptions and URLs, making it easy for rights holders to promote their unique Screening Rooms.

Vuulr’s Screening Rooms are designed to improve deal closing by reducing friction and streamlining the acquisition journey. An interested buyer, having watched a screener, can instantly check avails and make an acquisition offer. Vuulr is free to use for buyers; for sellers, there are no upfront costs and commission fees are only paid on success.

Thomas Hughes, CEO Americas for Vuulr, said: “Having worked for two studios setting up screenings, whether in-person or online, I have seen firsthand logistical challenges of buying and selling rights. By integrating Screening Room functionality to the Vuulr marketplace, screenings become a part of an unbroken content discovery journey, from interest to an offer to a deal. We’re laser-focused on making content acquisition quicker and easier, and this is a natural next step.”