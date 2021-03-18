Friday, March 19, 2021
Apple Ties Up with Natalie Portman & Sophie Mas

Kristin Brzoznowski 20 hours ago Top Stories


Apple has entered into a first-look deal for TV projects with Natalie Portman and producing partner Sophie Mas under their newly formed production company, MountainA.

Under the multiyear agreement, Apple TV+ will have a first look at television projects to be developed and produced by Portman and Mas through MountainA. This marks the first producing deal for the pair.

The first-look deal announcement follows the news of Apple’s series order for Lady in the Lake, co-starring Portman and Lupita Nyong’o directed and co-written by Alma Har’el. All three women will serve as executive producers along with Dre Ryan who will co-create and co-write the series with Har’el, who will write the pilot. The series will mark Portman’s TV debut, and Portman and Mas will serve as executive producers through MountainA.











