Global Entertainment Market Tops $100 Billion

Global theatrical and home entertainment revenues reached $101 billion in 2019, according to a new report from the Motion Picture Association (MPA).

Per the MPA 2019 THEME Report, global box office revenues increased to $42.2 billion and global home/mobile entertainment (content released digitally or on DVD) rose by 14 percent to $58.8 billion. Of this, $25.2 billion came from the U.S., an 8 percent increase. The numbers for the global home/mobile entertainment in the MPA study do not include the pay-TV market.

Online video subscribers internationally rose by 28 percent to reach 863.9 million, while the U.S. base grew by 26 percent to 237.2 million.

“The film, television, and streaming industry continues to transform at a breakneck pace, and this report shows that audiences are the big winners,” said Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the MPA. “Most importantly, our industry continues to innovate and deliver great storytelling for movie and TV fans—where, when and how they want it.”