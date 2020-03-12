ESPN & MLB Ink New Rights Deal in Europe & Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN and Major League Baseball (MLB) have expanded their partnership with a new rights agreement that will bring live league games to ESPN’s TV and OTT platforms across multiple markets in Europe and Africa.

Through the deal, live MLB will continue to air on Fox Sports in the Netherlands and ESPN’s TV channels in Africa for another two seasons. The extended pact includes OTT rights across much of Europe and all of sub-Saharan Africa, bringing live MLB to the subscription streaming service ESPN Player in 96 countries across the two continents.

Further, ESPN is set to cover such MLB special events as the London Series, the All-Star game and Home Run Derby, while ESPN Player will carry the 24-hour MLB Network. ESPN Player subscribers will also be able to watch ESPN’s popular highlights and debate show Baseball Tonight.

Frank Rutten, ESPN executive VP for Europe & Africa, said: “ESPN and MLB have a long and proud history of working together across the globe, and we’re delighted to build the relationship further in Europe and Africa. MLB is at the pinnacle of American sports, and we’re looking forward to bringing millions of fans every home run, shutout and grand slam of what is set to be a thrilling 2020 season.”