Cineflix Media Partners with First Story Productions

Charles Tremayne is launching First Story Productions in partnership with Cineflix Media.

First Story Productions will develop and produce factual and scripted content based on true stories, along with TV movies for global audiences. Tremayne has a number of projects set up with networks, including Lifetime, National Geographic International, Discovery Science and SYFY. He is also working with writer and showrunner Ric Burns on the development of a limited scripted series, Donner Party, for the HISTORY Channel.

Through the partnership, Cineflix Media has the first option to co-produce original content developed by Tremayne under his newly formed production company. The Cineflix Productions team will provide services and development support on Tremayne’s projects. Cineflix Rights has the exclusive first-look to distribute First Story Productions content internationally.

The announcement comes a year after Tremayne transitioned from his role as president of Cineflix Productions to the new role of chair of the Cineflix Content Group, a working alliance of its producers and creatives, which he will continue to hold while building First Story Productions.

Based out of New York, Tremayne will head up the company, with Caroline Grist joining the team as development executive.

Tremayne said: “I am excited to be partnering with Cineflix Media on the launch of First Story Productions and to be able to focus solely on the projects that I really love—strong, personal true stories that reveal a bigger truth. There has never been more opportunity to tell these stories, and so many ways to present them to a new generation of viewers.”

Glen Salzman, co-founder and co-CEO of Cineflix Media, said: “Cineflix Media continues to expand its community of talented creatives through this collaboration with First Story Productions. We are very pleased to be partnering with Charles to launch his new company, which is already enjoying success, and we are delighted that he is continuing as chair of the Cineflix Content Group.”