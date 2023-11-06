Cineflix Media Sets Up Vancouver Studio

ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Media has broadened its North American operations with the opening of a studio in Vancouver, led by Thunderbird Entertainment Group and Great Pacific Media alum Mark Miller.

Cineflix Studios Vancouver will focus on producing and co-producing scripted series, movies and factual content for North American and international streamers and broadcasters. Miller will run the company as president and report to Glen Salzman, co-founder and CEO.

Miller most recently served as president of Thunderbird Entertainment Group and CEO of Great Pacific Media, where he executive produced Kim’s Convenience, produced Heavy Rescue: 401, developed Deadman’s Curse and created the Highway Thru Hell franchise. He was also instrumental in acquiring the rights to produce a sequel to Blade Runner, which later became the Academy Award-winning feature film Blade Runner 2049.

The Vancouver office is the latest in Cineflix Media’s expansion in North America and Europe over the past few years. Alongside Cineflix Studios (Tehran, Reginald the Vampire, Late Bloomer, Coroner) and Cineflix Productions (American Pickers, Air Crash Investigation, Summer Qamp, Undercover Holiday), the group also encompasses a number of joint venture companies such as C3 Media (So Long, Marianne, Good Morning Chuck, Kings of Coke, Sugar) and Buccaneer (The Burning Girls, The Doll Factory, Irvine Welsh’s Crime, Whitstable Pearl). It also holds creative partnerships with companies such as December Films (Reginald the Vampire, Carpe Demon, Wynonna Earp).

Salzman said: “Launching a Cineflix base in Vancouver will open up opportunities to increase our production capabilities and also provide a valuable, ideally positioned co-production hub for our creative partners in Canada, the West Coast of the U.S. and beyond. I’m delighted that Mark, who has such a wealth of experience overseeing high-profile, successful scripted and factual productions, will be joining us to run the new division.”

Miller added: “I’m excited to be joining the Cineflix Media group and looking forward to the opportunity to deliver more of the standout content for which the company is globally renowned and especially to forming close and mutually beneficial relationships with creative partners through the launch of Cineflix Studios Vancouver.”