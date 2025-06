ADVERTISEMENT

Melanie Rumani, global head of acquisitions at BBC Studios and UKTV, has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

“Mel’s contribution to BBC Studios and the wider BBC Group cannot be underestimated, and it was a privilege to work with her,” said Tom Fussell, CEO of BBC Studios. “She was fearless and tenacious in her approach to deal-making, and this translated into how she approached everyday life too. We are all in total admiration of how she tackled her illness and her determination to continue working despite the challenges that presented. Mel is going to be hugely missed by all those who had the pleasure of working with her and our thoughts are with Mel’s husband Hass and her wider family and friends.”

Marcus Arthur, CEO of UKTV, added, “Mel had incredible resilience, and she brought a fast-paced energy and determination to everything she tackled. Her wealth of knowledge was incredible, and she was highly regarded in the industry for her expertise and professionalism. Mel was also funny, kind and passionate. She was an inspiration to all of us and our thoughts are with Mel’s husband and our much-loved colleague Hass, at this terribly sad time.”

Rumani was with BBC Studios for almost two decades.