ADVERTISEMENT

At UKTV, Steve North will take on the newly created role of chief content officer and Hilary Rosen will assume the creative lead for all originals in the wake of Richard Watsham’s decision to step down as chief creative officer in September.

North, currently chief programming officer, will take on his new role to oversee overall content strategy. He is already responsible for the viewing performance of UKTV’s channel brands and streaming service U, managing the editorial direction and programming across the portfolio. Under his expanded remit, he will assume oversight of UKTV’s content pipeline, spanning original commissions and acquisitions, and set the overall content investment strategy. UKTV’s acquisitions team, which previously reported to Watsham, will now report to North. North will report directly to CEO Marcus Arthur.

North will also continue as the editorial lead for the combined BBC Studios and UKTV global compliance teams.

Rosen, who has led UKTV’s team of commissioners and overseen UKTV’s original content across drama, factual, factual entertainment and comedy entertainment since 2022, will take on creative leadership of original commissioned content for all UKTV services and brands. The production management team will now come under her direction, and she will take ownership of UKTV’s role in initiatives to re-shape the industry, ensuring the broadcaster continues championing diversity, inclusion and sustainability and support to the freelance community. She will report to North.

North and Rosen will assume their new responsibilities in September.

“Steve and Hilary have already played a huge role in driving UKTV’s success within their existing remits, and with Richard’s decision to step down, I saw an opportunity to further leverage their influence,” Arthur said. “I’m delighted they are taking on these additional responsibilities, which will position them perfectly to drive UKTV to further growth through their combined strategic and creative leadership.”

“UKTV is in such an exciting place right now, so what a great time to be taking on the responsibility of leading our entire content strategy and pipeline,” North commented. “As a company, we continue to go from strength to strength both in our performance and our ambition to deliver new, unmissable shows to our audiences across our digital and linear platforms. To lead this innovation across the board is a real privilege, and I look forward to taking on the challenge.”

Rosen added, “UKTV’s commissioned content delivers ever-increasing impact, and as I step into this expanded role, I’m excited to spearhead relations with our much-valued producers and partners, old and new. I look forward to continuing to work with my outstanding team to drive positive change across the industry, championing the values of diversity, inclusion, sustainability and well-being.”