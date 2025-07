ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has appointed Amanda Jones as CFO, where she will also join the BBC Studios Executive Committee and become a member of the BBC’s Commercial Board.

As CFO, Jones will be responsible for the overall financial strategy and teams for the BBC’s commercial group, as well as overseeing budgeting, reporting, business support and financial controls. She will work closely with the CEO and the rest of the executive committee, as well as key BBC Group and external stakeholders, to shape strategy that will help the company deliver its ambitious commercial plans.

Tom Fussell, CEO, BBC Studios, said: “As BBC Studios seeks to grow its business in a highly challenging market, Amanda will be instrumental in helping us drive the business forward to deliver against our ambitious plans. She is a highly commercial finance executive with extensive experience at board level in large and global organizations and holds an impressive track record in bringing together different businesses and supporting digital product growth strategies in traditional media organizations. Having worked with Amanda in her interim role over the last few months, I’m delighted she will be joining the executive team on a permanent basis.

“I also wanted to share my thanks to Lorraine Burgess, who is stepping down from the role, for the enormous contribution she has made to the growth of BBC Studios since she joined in 2021. She has been a much-loved and respected colleague across the whole company, and I wish her well and continued success with her future plans.”

Amanda Jones added: “I’m delighted to be joining BBC Studios at such a pivotal point on its journey. As a world-renowned content company with a distinctive global brand, BBC Studios has enormous potential for continued growth and innovation. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to drive sustainable growth, strengthen our financial strategy and support its creative and commercial ambitions around the world.”