ADVERTISEMENT

Micah Hewson has joined All3Media International in the newly created role of VP of sales for Australia and New Zealand.

From a Sydney base, Hewson will report to Sabrina Duguet, executive VP for the Asia Pacific, and Julie Dowding, senior VP for Australia and New Zealand, negotiating deals for finished tape and formats and nurturing new relationships. Hewson was previously head of commercial development at ITV Studios Australia.

“This is a pivotal time in the content landscape and All3Media International has the world-class catalogue and the ambition to lead,” Hewson said. “It will be a privilege to represent such iconic IP and to work with such a dynamic team. I’m excited to help drive growth in the region, deepen local partnerships and unlock new opportunities across both established and emerging platforms.”

Duguet added, “Julie’s incredible work in ensuring both our business and our content are thriving in this vibrant region, so we knew the time was right to expand the team as we continue on this upward trajectory. Micah’s well-established relationships with broadcasters, buyers and decision-makers, as well as his impressive understanding of not just the industry but also how to captivate viewers, will be a huge asset and we are delighted to welcome him to the team.”