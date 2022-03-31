MIPTV Spotlight: Dori Media Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Dori Media Group has on offer the reality dating show Spy Date.

In the format, a former Mossad agent and a professional matchmaker use their talents to manipulate single people into meeting each other “by chance.”

Power Couple, meanwhile, centers on partners who are already in long-term relationships. The couples participate in tasks that test different aspects of their partnerships. “In order to win, they need to function together in the relationship, work as a team and know each other,” says Carolina Sabbag, VP of sales for Western Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

The documentary film 4 Hours a Day gives an inside look at the consequences of the kibbutz movement, in which mothers were only allowed to hold their babies for four hours a day.

“The last two years have been challenging, but together with our clients, we have managed to cope wonderfully,” says Sabbag.