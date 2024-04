ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks International Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) has rolled out the FilmMania channel in Romania.

FilmMania, which offers films across genres, is now available through several pay TV providers in the region. A selection of films included in the channel’s lineup are The Magnificent Seven; The Good, the Bad and the Ugly; The Terminator; The Fifth Element; Escape from New York; Dances with Wolves; and Léon: The Professional.

“AMCNI CNE has constantly been seeking the opportunity to a wider distribution of its channels and to provide better service to consumers,” said Levente B. Málnay, managing director and executive VP for AMCNI CNE. “We are pleased that we can respond to the choice of Romanian viewers with bringing FilmMania to the market. This shows both our strength and resilience which we align to serve our customers.”