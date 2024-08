ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Brooks has been tapped as the new general manager for Australia and New Zealand at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), while Nilesh Zaveri joins the company as CFO and COO for AsiaPac.

Brooks takes on the new post alongside his existing role as managing director of Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) Australia. He reports to both James Gibbons, AsiaPac president at WBD, and Ronald Goes, president of WBITVP. In his new post, he will add oversight of all non-theatrical businesses locally, comprising networks, streaming, content licensing, home entertainment, consumer products and games, while continuing to run WBITVP Australia. WBITVP New Zealand remains within its current reporting structure into WBITVP headquarters in London.

In a memo to staff announcing Brooks’ new role, Gibbons also revealed at APAC CEO Justin Emmer is leaving the company at the end of the year. Zaveri has been tapped as SVP, CFO and COO for APAC, effective September 9. He reports to international CFO Trey Turner. He was previously managing director for VICE Media’s AsiaPac operations.