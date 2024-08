ADVERTISEMENT

Paulo Koelle, director of Prime Video Latin America, is set to deliver a keynote at MIP CANCUN, where he will also receive the Premio Ícono TV Latina, presented by TV Latina in recognition of his contribution to the media industry in the region.

Taking place on the second full day of the market (Thursday, November 21) at 9 a.m. at the Moon Palace Hotel’s Cancun Theater, the session will see Koelle outlining Prime Video’s strategy and plans for the Latin America region, among other topics. Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina, will present the award following the session.

“I am thrilled to participate in this year’s MIP CANCUN, representing Prime Video as well as our Latin American customers, talking about our content and Amazon’s customer obsession,” said Koelle. “Prime Video delivers an innovative entertainment destination for our customers and our content partners, and I can’t wait to share more during the keynote.”

“We couldn’t miss having Prime Video at a new edition of MIP CANCUN,” said Bowen-Tombari. “The global company has been one of the pioneers in the streaming space, and in Latin America, they have become audience favorites thanks to the high quality of their original productions and captivating stories. Without a doubt, this conversation with Paulo will be one of the most anticipated by attendees at MIP CANCUN.”

“Prime Video’s model is unique in spanning originals, acquisitions, co-production, channel partnerships among many other elements,” said MIP CANCUN Director Maria Perez-Bellière “Within this, Paulo is a leader with a truly local and global perspective. Hearing his approach for the region along with insights on audience and industry dynamics will be both fascinating and productive for the MIP CANCUN community.”

Koelle has been working on Prime Video since 2019 and took on responsibility for Prime Video Latin America last year. His first role at the company was general manager of Prime Video México and regional expansion, where he and his team were responsible for growing the local business as well as expanding into Spanish-speaking Latin America. Prior to Amazon, Koelle oversaw marketing for Uber across Latin America as LatAm CMO and worked with Procter & Gamble for nearly two decades.