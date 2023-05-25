SPT in Talent Deal with Alvaro Morte’s 300 Pistolas

ADVERTISEMENT

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has secured a multiyear producing deal with Alvaro Morte through his production company, 300 Pistolas.

The deal will see Morte (Money Heist, The Head, Wheel of Time) develop English-language scripted series exclusively with SPT, which he and 300 Pistolas co-founder Blanca Clemente will serve as producers on via their production company.

They will have access to SPT’s development teams, and SPT will serve as exclusive production and distribution partner for any projects produced under the deal.

Brendan Fitzgerald, senior VP for international co-productions at Sony Pictures Television, said: “We are thrilled to announce this deal, which we see as the start of a fruitful and ongoing collaboration. Alvaro’s profile has grown exponentially in recent years through starring in global hits like Money Heist and Wheel of Time.

“He has gained worldwide recognition as an actor largely in Spanish-language productions. This deal will establish him as a producer in English-language shows. We are excited that he sees Sony Pictures as the perfect partner for the next stage of his journey.”

Morte said, “Some time ago with 300 Pistolas, our theater company, Blanca Clemente and I wanted to make the leap to the world of production and development of audiovisual fiction. And what better than to do it with someone like Sony Pictures Television.

“The consistency, confidence and comfort that this alliance gives us fills us with enthusiasm to face all the creative processes that are to come. From the beginning, the flow of ideas, the alignment in the objectives and the joint work with Brendan and his team have been not only rewarding but very enjoyable. It hits us on the nose that we’re going to have a great time!”