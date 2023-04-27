Sony Pictures Television Taps Big Talk Alum for U.K. & Europe

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Justice has joined Sony Pictures Television (SPT) in the newly created role of executive VP, head of the U.K. and Europe.

Justice most recently served as managing director at Big Talk, part of ITV Studios, which he joined in 2007. Prior to this, in 2002, he founded his own production company, Lunar Films.

At SPT, Justice will manage the international studio operations and European co-productions business, as well as work closely with SPT International Production’s wholly-owned and joint venture production companies in the region, which include Bad Wolf, Eleven Films and Left Bank Pictures. He reports to Wayne Garvie, president of international productions.

Garvie said, “These are fantastic times at SPT, and they just got better. Matthew is a highly respected figure in the U.K. television and film industry—together, he and Kenton Allen have built Big Talk into a significant international player. A smart operator, a strategic thinker, and, just as importantly, a very good person, Matthew brings just what we need to build our U.K. and Europe business into an even greater force. Everyone at Sony and our labels are really excited about him joining the team.”

Justice said, “Joining Wayne and the team at SPT is an opportunity that dreams are made of. The SPT labels are outstanding, so it is a rare honor to get to work with them and the people behind them. Helping to grow the SPT UK and European business is an extremely appetizing prospect and I cannot wait to get stuck in. I leave Big Talk, my home for the past 16 years, in the very best of hands and will look on with admiration and pride as they continue to excel in everything they do.”