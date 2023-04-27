Tubi Founder Departs, Fox Reorganizes Digital Division

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox Corporation has formed the Tubi Media Group under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Paul Cheesbrough, while Tubi founder Farhad Massoudi is stepping down.

The new division will house Fox’s standalone digital businesses, including Tubi, Credible and Blockchain Creative Labs, as well as the digital platforms and teams that underpin FOX’s wider digital business in sports, news and entertainment.

Cheesbrough—who served previously as CTO and president of digital for Fox Corporation, where he oversaw the acquisition and management of Tubi—will continue to be based in Los Angeles and report to Lachlan Murdoch, executive chair and CEO of Fox Corporation.

Tubi Media Group will announce the new CEO for Tubi Streaming in the near future. Massoudi will remain onboard through the transition period until the end of June.

“Our strategic acquisition of Tubi in 2020 established a cornerstone in our digital streaming strategy, which under Paul and Farhad’s leadership has driven record growth and is now the clear market leader in AVOD in the U.S.,” said Murdoch.

“Building off this momentum, and complementing the strong growth being driven in our company-wide digital revenues, now is the right time to bring these efforts together into a new business unit which will be tasked with spearheading our digital expansion and partnering with our brands to drive continued growth.”

“We have incredible momentum across our digital portfolio at FOX, and it’s a privilege to lead and oversee this next stage of growth,” said Cheesbrough. “With a strong foundation to build off, from Tubi’s unrivaled growth in the AVOD space to our record-setting 4K streaming operation for Super Bowl LVII, I’m looking forward to working with our talented team to drive this growth for FOX.”

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Farhad for his partnership over the past few years. He’s a true pioneer in the streaming space and saw the opportunity in AVOD long before others. The fact that we’re building this new business around Tubi’s brand and the momentum that the company has achieved is testament to everything that Farhad founded, built and delivered over the years.”

“It has been an incredible three years since the acquisition of Tubi, leading to its great success within the FOX family,” said Massoudi. “I am grateful to both Lachlan and Paul for their guidance, support, and partnership. I know that I am leaving Tubi in the best shape it has ever been, and its future is very bright.”