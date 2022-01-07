eOne Ties Up with Tim Story’s The Story Company

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment One (eOne) has struck up a first-look TV deal with director and producer Tim Story and his The Story Company production label.

Through the pact, Story will develop TV series for broadcast, cable and streaming. eOne will have a first look at the programming.

For television, most recently, Story executive produced ABC’s drama series Queens, starring Brandy, Eve and Naturi Naughton. He has also executive produced Netflix’s Prince of Peoria, Showtime’s White Famous and the FOX series Standoff. As a film director, Story has directed ten studio feature films, eight of which debuted number one at the box office during opening weekend.

Additionally, Story has hired Lynn Barrie to serve as The Story Company’s head of television, overseeing the deal with eOne. Barrie recently served as senior VP of original programming and development at Freeform, and prior to this was at ABC, where she served as VP of comedy development.

Michael Lombardo, eOne’s president of global television, said, “Tim is a remarkably talented director and producer who has created some of Hollywood’s most beloved films. We’re delighted to be partnering with him as he continues his exciting expansion into television and look forward to creating even more impactful projects together.”

Story, The Story Company’s CEO, said, “Michael and I have a long history, and it feels so great to be back in business again. I believe with the team that I’ve assembled we can deliver some great programming.”