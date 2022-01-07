Westbrook Takes Full Control of Telepool, Taps Jan Frouman

ADVERTISEMENT

Westbrook has acquired Telepool, including the 50 percent stake previously owned by Elysian Invest, and has launched Westbrook International Holdings, with Jan Frouman tapped to lead.

The acquisition gives the Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith-founded media company full control of the German licensing and distribution company and all of its subsidiary entities.

Telepool will fall under Westbrook’s newly-formed Westbrook International Holdings, which will help the company fully deliver on its mission to amplify creative voices through premium storytelling across global entertainment platforms. Frouman, CEO of Telepool, has been tapped as president of Westbrook International Holdings.

Frouman will continue to oversee Telepool’s operations while driving the growth and management of Westbrook’s portfolio of content businesses and activities outside the U.S. Frouman, a 20-year veteran of the media industry, joins Westbrook a decade after first launching and subsequently serving as chairman and CEO of Red Arrow Studios.

Ko Yada, Westbrook’s CEO, said: “Westbrook’s acquisition of Telepool and the launch of Westbrook International Holdings enables us to truly reach a global community, furthering our mission to empower artists to tell stories that connect the world. By aligning with best-in-market creative teams, financing development and expanding distribution, we will accelerate our ability to share universal stories that resonate with a global audience. We are excited to have Jan both running Telepool and leading the search for future acquisitions at Westbrook International Holdings. We’d also like to thank our outgoing partners at Elysian Fields for a successful and rewarding collaboration.”

Reto Eigenmann, CEO of Elysian Fields (parent company of Elysian Invest), added: “We would like to thank Westbrook for the excellent partnership over the past years. Telepool has been successfully transformed to meet the challenges of the future, and we firmly believe Westbrook is the best possible owner of the company going forward. The Elysian Fields team would also like to thank Jan and the employees at Telepool for their trust, commitment and hard work in bringing a new vision of the company to life.”