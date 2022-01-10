NATPE Miami Cancels In-Person Event

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Miami has made the decision to cancel the in-person conference and marketplace that was set to take place from January 18 to 20, “after serious consideration of the health and safety of all attendees,” the organization said.

New dates and locations are under consideration for the next NATPE conference and marketplace.

NATPE is in the process of developing a plan to create both virtual and in-person events (when appropriate) throughout the year with either no fees or limited ones, “in appreciation for the support NATPE has received from many people around the world,” it said.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, commented, “Although this decision from a financial point of view will cost the organization a great deal of money, that was secondary to our primary concern, which is to put the welfare of our members first. We put a great deal of safety protocols in place, but it is just not enough given the intensity of this virus which is spreading at an enormous rate all over the world. We look forward to producing a strong conference at the right time and under the best circumstances and to provide all our attendees with the greatest value we can offer.”