Succession, Hacks Lead TV Wins at Golden Globes

The winners of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards have been revealed during a non-televised ceremony, with Succession leading the pack.

Succession won for best drama series, with star Jeremy Strong taking home best actor in a drama. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez won the Globe for best actress for Pose (making history as the first trans actress to receive the accolade).

Hacks won in the category for best musical or comedy series, with star Jean Smart scoring the win in the best actress arena. Jason Sudeikis won in the category for Ted Lasso.

For TV movie or miniseries, The Underground Railroad took home the win, with performance nods going to Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown and Michael Keaton for Dopesick.

Supporting wins went to Sarah Snook for Succession and O Yeong-su for Squid Game.