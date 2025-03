ADVERTISEMENT

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios has brought in ITV Studios Iberia alum Mar Vila Barcelo as director of international development.

Based in Madrid, Vila Barcelo will lead and expand the studio’s international film and series TV slate, with a focus on the European market. Vila Barcelo joins from ITV Studios Iberia, where she was a development executive at the scripted label Cattleya Producciones in Madrid.

“Our partners in Europe and international markets have seen the power of the fandoms and IP that come from our platforms,” said David Madden, head of global entertainment at Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, to whom Vila Barcelo will report. “Mar brings an exceptional talent for storytelling and experience from across Europe, one of our most important markets. As we continue to grow our international slate, she’ll be an incredible asset to our local productions and partners in Europe and all over the world.”

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios is behind a number of international streaming hits in Europe, including the A través de mi ventana trilogy, alongside the recently released Mala Influencia and upcoming Nadie es Perfecto and Sigue Mi Voz.