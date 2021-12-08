Thursday, December 9, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Eros Sells STX Entertainment

Eros Sells STX Entertainment

Kristin Brzoznowski 19 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) is selling its STX Entertainment subsidiary to an affiliate of The Najafi Companies for $173 million.

Upon closing, an affiliate of Najafi will acquire STX Entertainment through the purchase of all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of a parent entity of STX Entertainment and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESGC. The purchase agreement also provides ESGC with a “go-shop period,” during which the board of directors of ESGC, with the assistance of financial advisor Lazard, will solicit alternative proposals from third parties for a period of 45 days.

The $173 million includes repayment of the indebtedness of STX Entertainment, which is currently about $148 million.

The agreement includes an addendum for ESGC to pay a termination fee of $4.5 million (plus the return of $2 million that Najafi has funded as a deposit) to Najafi if ESGC terminates the deal by accepting another proposal. Najafi will be required to pay ESGC a termination fee of $4.5 million (less the $2 million Najafi deposit) if Najafi fails to close the transaction.

A transaction is expected to close by the end of January 2022.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

NATPE Reveals 2022 Iris Awards Recipients

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) has announced the recipients for the 2022 Iris Awards, which will be given out as part of NATPE Miami's Station Group Summit on January 19.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.