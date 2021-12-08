ABC Appoints Head of ABC Commercial

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has named Jessica Ellis as head of ABC Commercial, which she has been overseeing since August.

Under her leadership, ABC Commercial has signed major output deals with international distribution partners, leading to growth of the business. She has also secured ongoing partnerships with digital players such as Netflix, Stan, iTunes and Spotify. Ellis will continue to work closely with the Australian TV production industry to secure global distribution rights to ABC franchises to ensure that Australian stories can be shared with the world.

She originally joined ABC in February 2007. In her most recent position of head of content sales and distribution, Ellis was responsible for delivering ABC Commercial’s success across global TV distribution, news syndication and home entertainment.

Ellis also has previous experience in drama investment for Screen Australia and digital media sales for BBC Worldwide.

Melanie Kleyn, ABC’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “ABC Commercial continues to face the challenges being seen elsewhere in content distribution, media and retail sectors. Jess brings the depth of experience and the range of skills necessary to lead ABC Commercial through the challenges, while continuing to align Commercial activities against ABC’s five-year plan.”

Ellis added: “I’m incredibly excited to be stepping up into this role and ready to take on the challenge at such a pivotal and shifting time for our industry. ABC Commercial has one of the most respected and impressive teams in the industry, and I’m looking forward to building on their energy and vision.”