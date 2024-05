ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Media Group has named former Goalpost Pictures CEO Kylie Munnich as its new VP of content sales for the U.K. and Ireland.

In her new role, Munnich will oversee content sales for A+E Networks’ catalog of content throughout the U.K. and Ireland. She will report to Patrick Vien, group managing director of A+E International.

Munnich has over three decades of experience in the entertainment industry. She joins from Goalpost, where she most recently served as CEO, leading the day-to-day management and supporting partners to secure commissions and international deals for the company’s IP and production services.

Prior to that, Munnich was CEO of Screen Queensland, where she achieved record production levels and negotiated historic budget increases. She has also held executive roles at various other companies, including Sony Pictures Televisions, where she senior VP of distribution for the U.K., Ireland and Africa. She also managed distribution for the Studio in Australia and New Zealand for several years.

She held key sales roles at Seven Studios and Sonar Entertainment in Australia. Other positions she has served in throughout her career include director of drama and comedy at Sky Vision (now Sky Studios); director for the Asia Pacific at MGM International Television Distribution; and international sales manager at Filmbank Distributions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kylie Munnich, a consummate sales executive with an outstanding reputation in the international arena,” Vien said. “The United Kingdom and Ireland marketplaces are critical to our global content sales strategy, and I am excited to partner with someone whose tremendous depth of experience will serve to bolster our presence and success across these territories.”

Munnich commented, “I am beyond excited to join A+E Networks’ dynamic team to represent A+E’s legacy of broad and celebrated content in the U.K. and Ireland. This is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth as a powerhouse in the media landscape, providing thought-provoking and passionate content for our partners and their audiences.”