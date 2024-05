ADVERTISEMENT

Super Channel has struck a deal with LG Channels for the Super Channel Hearties and Super Channel Uncovered FAST channels.

Super Channel Hearties features programming filled with love, romance, family and community, with episodes of When Calls the Heart, Heartland and Chesapeake Shores as well as a variety of heartwarming movies.

Super Channel Uncovered features content centered on true crime, scientific marvels, historical events and the mysteries of time. Series include Finally Caught, Cruise Ship Killers and Almost Unsolved, as well as revealing docuseries such as Deadly Science, Mysteries of the Ancient Dead and Secret Societies: In the Shadows.

LG Channels, available for free on LG Smart TVs, offers premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children’s programs and more. The two new FAST channels are also available to viewers as free linear channels and via Video On Demand through Plex, Tubi and Xumo Play. Additional Super Channel FAST platform partners coming soon.

“We’ve been rolling out our FAST channels in collaboration with platform partners since last fall, and we’re excited to keep extending opportunities to Canadians to immerse themselves in the great content Super Channel has to offer,” said Don McDonald, president and CEO of Super Channel. “Our recent partnership with LG Channels highlights our commitment to working with all partners that are as committed to Canadian audiences as we are, in addition to offering advertisers fresh avenues to engage with their target audience.”