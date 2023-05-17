Production Begins on Denise Richards-Led Christmas Movie

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal photography has begun on Nicely Entertainment’s new holiday movie A Christmas Frequency, starring Denise Richards (Paper Empire, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Starship Troopers, Wild Things).

Richards stars as the host of a hit radio talk show, which has been dipping in ratings since she and her husband separated. After learning that the show is on the chopping block, her friend sets her up with a series of live on-air blind dates to find a date for the company Christmas party.

In addition to Richards, the cast includes Ansley Gordon (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Momlenialls, A Single’s Guidebook to Love), Johnathan Stoddard (Furry Little Christmas, Black Monday) and James Hyde (The Young and the Restless, Station 19, Passions).

Lindsay Hartley (The Romeo and Juliet Murders), director of 15 movies for Lifetime, Crackle, Hulu and Tubi, is directing the movie from a screenplay by Gordon. The film is the first co-production between Dawn’s Light Media and Nicely.

“We’re delighted to be working with Denise Richards, who is a star across the globe,” said Vanessa Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment. “We fell in love with the script from Ansley last year and Denise was the perfect Brooke for us. Our holiday movies are broadcast around the world on leading channels, and we can’t wait to share A Christmas Frequency with a holiday 2023 release.”

“I enjoyed Ansley’s script and I look forward to acting alongside her, Jonathan and James in this fun romantic comedy that is sure to delight audiences everywhere,” added Richards. “It’s a joy to get to work with Richard Switzer again. He’s achieved so much in such a short time and is an incredible talent.”