Content Americas Unveils New Details

Content Americas has revealed several new highlights for its 2024 event, including a Turkish programming spotlight, as buyers pass 350 and confirmed delegates reach 650.

The 2024 event is focused on connecting the LatAm, domestic U.S. and international business in order to develop new creative partnerships. All3Media International, MGE, Eccholine and THEMA have joined the lineup as exhibitors along with a number of speakers and Copro Pitch judges, with more set to be revealed.

The event is poised to kick off with a conference regarding LatAm content trends. The first speakers to be revealed include Maria Rua Aguete, senior research director of media and entertainment at Omdia; Guy Bisson, executive director and co-founder of Ampere Analysis; Alejandro Rojas, VP of applied analytics at Parrot Analytics; and Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and CEO of Canela Media.

The first set of judges for the LatAm Copro Pitch have also been confirmed. David Flynn, head of global drama at wiip; Steve Matthews, content partnerships executive at Banijay; Erik Barmack, founder and CEO of Wild Sheep Content; and Karina Dolgiej, VP of content sales for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic at BBC Studios, are poised to be at Content Americas judging the competition’s finalists and looking for content to partner on.

The Copro Pitch is open for scripted series and documentary entries from the LatAm and Hispanic programming business looking for international coproduction deals, with shortlisted projects to be showcased live to the international community at Content Americas. The deadline for entries is November 17.

Successful submissions should be notified if they have been selected to pitch by December 8. Successful projects are then to be shortlisted, with a select number invited to present a live pitch during Content Americas, taking place between January 23 and 25 in Miami. The winning pitch is poised to be announced during the event.

Content Americas 2024 also plans to host the TV Azteca 30th Anniversary Celebration, the first CV100 Reception, the Turkish Drama Gala and a Turkish Programming Spotlight.