Paramount+ to Roll Out on Xbox

Thursday, November 9, 2023
Alexa Alfano


Paramount+ and Microsoft have entered into a partnership to bring the streaming service to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S across several international markets.

Audiences in Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latin America (including Brazil), Switzerland and the U.K. can access the streamer via their Xbox consoles.

Angela Heckman, senior VP of international streaming distribution and business development at Paramount, commented: “Our goal is to make Paramount+’s popular content, characters and franchises available to an expanded audience. This partnership with Microsoft is another testament to our commitment to scale innovative global partnerships to maximize reach.”











