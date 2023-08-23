World Screen Digital Edition for August Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The digital edition of World Screen for August, recapping the FAST Festival, is now available.

Our FAST Festival recap includes interviews with Pluto TV’s Olivier Jollet, Samsung TV Plus’s Jennifer Batty and Aline Jabbour, Rakuten TV’s Marcos Milanez, Tubi’s Adam Lewinson, Fremantle’s Jens Richter, NBCUniversal’s Matt Schnaars, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Decker, SPI International’s Haymi Behar, Common Sense Networks’ Eric Berger, FilmRise’s Max Einhorn, pocket.watch’s Chris M. Williams, Lightning International’s James Ross and zone·tv’s Jeff Weber, as well as panels on how leading distributors are exploiting back catalog in FAST and the niche opportunities in TV movies and factual content.

View the digital edition here.