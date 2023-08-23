UKTV Launches FAST Channels

ADVERTISEMENT

UKTV has entered the FAST space with the rollout of four channels on Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV.

The four new UKTV Play-branded services arrived on Samsung TV Plus in the U.K. today and will be available on Pluto TV from tomorrow, delivering content from across the company’s free-to-air brands Dave, Drama, W and Yesterday.

UKTV Play Heroes is focused on frontline medics and police with a lineup that includes Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, Inside the Ambulance, 999: Rescue Squad, Special Ops: Crime Squad, Cop Car Workshop, Inside the Operating Theatre, Nurses Down Under and The Shift: Women on the Force. UKTV Play Full Throttle delivers shows on cars, planes, trains and more, including Bangers & Cash, Architecture the Railways Built, Warbird Workshop, Yianni: Supercar Customiser, Secrets of the Railways, Train Truckers, Impossible Railways, Secrets of the London Underground and Modern Wheels. UKTV Play Uncovered is targeted to fans of history and engineering, offering up Abandoned Engineering, Forbidden History, World War 2 From Above, War Factories, History Hunters, World War 2 Frontlines and Secret Nazi Bases. UKTV Play Laughs showcases comedy like Hypothetical, Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, Judge Romesh and Comedians Giving Lectures.

Jonathan Newman, general manager of commercial at UKTV, noted: “FAST is a fantastic opportunity to reach new audiences with our rich content catalog and showcase a wide array of genres across the four new channels. Thanks to the hard work of a group of passionate experts from across UKTV, our new FAST channels will be a valuable complement to the existing channel network and will help supercharge the UKTV Play streaming service by further extending its reach.”