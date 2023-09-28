Report: FAST Revenues to Reach $17 Billion

Thursday, September 28, 2023
Kristin Brzoznowski


Global FAST revenues for TV series and movies are forecast to reach $17 billion across 138 countries in 2029, up from $8 billion in 2023, according to Digital TV Research.

The U.S. is expected to contribute 38 percent to the 2029 total, down from 56 percent in 2023.

Global FAST revenues are forecast to increase by $9.4 billion between 2023 and 2029, with the U.S. supplying $2.1 billion in additional revenues to reach $6.5 billion.

By 2029, the U.S. will be the only country generating more than $1 billion in FAST revenues. The U.K. and Canada will be close to $1 billion, with these three countries taking nearly half of the world’s total.

By platform, the report predicts Roku to bring in $3.4 billion, followed by Pluto TV with $3.1 billion and Samsung TV Plus with $1.6 billion.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Pluto TV, Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus will account for nearly half the global FAST revenues by 2029. The rest of the FAST market will remain fragmented, with far less globalization than in the SVOD sector.”











