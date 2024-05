ADVERTISEMENT

SERIESMAKERS has opened submissions for its third edition, with a deadline set for June 20.

SERIESMAKERS is led by Series Mania and supported by Europe’s Beta Group in collaboration with HFF München (University of Television and Film Munich). The main award of the upcoming edition will amount to €50,000 ($54,000).

The program will be open this year to filmmakers who have at least one commercially released feature film and/or have been selected for an official film festival. As before, the eligible directors can submit in teams of either director-producer or director-writer.

Koby Gal Raday, chief content officer at Beta Group, said: “Beta has always been a haven for independent filmmakers with a bold and ambitious artistic vision. Collaborating with esteemed partners such as Series Mania, HFF and Kirch Foundation, we’re proud to announce the third edition of our creative initiative, SERIESMAKERS, which not only uniquely supports A-list filmmakers venturing into series but also helps to redefine the way series can be developed and packaged.”

Laurence Herszberg, general director of Series Mania, commented: “Our past two editions of SERIESMAKERS have shown that there is indeed a real demand from the film industry to move into the world of television series, as evidenced by our impressive winners for 2023, Juho Kuosmanen and César Díaz, with Erik Matti, Kevin MacDonald and Barbara Albert winning for 2024. This past year we had submissions from several new countries and expect even more new countries for 2025. I can’t wait to start seeing the new projects.”