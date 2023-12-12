Disney Licenses Package of Shows to Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney Entertainment has entered into a short-term U.S. content agreement with Netflix that includes shows such as This Is Us and Lost.

A total of 14 shows from the Disney catalog will become available to stream on Netflix per this new agreement. Among them are The Wonder Years, My Wife & Kids, ESPN 30 for 30, The Resident, White Collar, Reba, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, The Hughleys, Bernie Mac and Home Improvement.

Additionally, starting in spring 2024, Hulu and Netflix will jointly hold co-exclusive U.S. streaming rights for 19 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. Hulu will offer the entire series, including the upcoming season 20.