Evolution Media Alum Alex Baskin Launches 32 Flavors

Alex Baskin, former president of Evolution Media, has launched his own production company, 32 Flavors.

32 Flavors is already co-producing Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Orange County. Baskin is an executive producer on these series, as well as on Botched and Love in Fairhope.

The production company also has a number of projects in development at streamers and networks, as well as several upcoming podcasts, including Once Upon a Con with AYR Media.

In addition, Baskin is producing two upcoming feature films, among them the horror satire film Skill House, featuring Bryce Hall and 50 Cent.

“This is a time of great upheaval in the business–but also a time of great opportunity,” said Baskin, who serves as CEO of the new company. “Now more than ever, producers need to focus on the bedrock of content: strong storytelling with a creative filter. I’m eager to push the envelope with original content, fresh talent and forming new and meaningful partnerships.”