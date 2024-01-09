Bavaria Fiction Restructures Development Division

ADVERTISEMENT

Bavaria Fiction’s development division is being restructured under the leadership of Thomas Kren.

The reorganization expands Kren’s area of responsibility. In his new role, Kren will accelerate and coordinate discussions with both broadcasters and creatives. Bavaria Fiction will also increasingly develop co-productions and centrally evaluate corresponding material.

Kren has been with Bavaria Fiction since 2021, initially concentrating on the development of high-end streaming projects and the management and implementation of writers’ rooms as a creative producer. He has more than ten years of experience as a screenwriter, dramaturge and producer. From 2016 to 2022, Kren headed the editing department of the local fiction division of ProSiebenSat.1 Media. As an editor, he was responsible for the novel adaptations of several German thriller series, including Todesfrist and Todesurteil, and as creative producer, the cinema comeback of Der letzte Bulle for SevenPictures.

Kren said: “I am looking forward to my new responsibilities and working more closely with my colleagues at Bavaria Fiction, who welcomed me into their successful team two years ago. The wealth of experience at Bavaria Fiction shows that we can successfully serve many formats and genres from ‘feel-good’ to ‘high-end’ and adapt to changing viewing habits and needs. I am delighted to be able to further expand this success story in the development area with established contacts and new talent.”

Marcus Ammon, managing director of content at Bavaria Fiction, to whom Kren reports, said: “With Thomas, we are establishing a central development leader within Bavaria Fiction. His understanding of dramaturgy and his expertise in content makes him the perfect sparring partner at eye level with our executive producers.”