Fuji Television Network is presenting the factual entertainment format The Swap Project, a cross-cultural comedic social experiment.

The show follows two participants from different countries with the same profession as they exchange lives for a week. “The Swap Project format has the potential to resonate not only in the Asia-Pacific region but globally,” says Ryuji Komiya, head of unscripted format sales.

R4 Street Dance brings together leading artists and dancers to form dance crews, which are then judged across battles.

Regarding scripted formats, Where Does the Sea Begin conveys the message of parental love, giving answers to how and when we become a family. “As we believe the theme of family resonates with many Asian audiences, the message the series brings should be very relatable,” says Yuri Akimoto, head of scripted format sales.

“Fuji TV offers a diverse collection of unscripted formats and scripted formats in our archive, ranging from game shows, reality programs, love stories and legal dramas,” Komiya adds.