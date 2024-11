ADVERTISEMENT

There are three new action movies on the Vision Films slate, including the buddy heist title Agents.

There’s also the creature feature DinoGator, starring Michael Madsen (Kill Bill) and directed by Jim Wynorski (Chopping Mall). “With great special effects and a throwback to classic creature features that came before, DinoGator is a lot of fun,” says Scott Kamins, executive director of international sales and strategic partnerships.

The crime thriller Adrenaline, meanwhile, stars Louis Mandylor and his brother, Costas Mandylor.

“Given that the AsiaPac region is home to a massive audience of action-movie fans across all ages and demographics, buyers at ATF are being presented with three titles (and many more!) that deliver the goods for a rabid fan base in their respective territories,” Kamins says.

“We believe we have one of the strongest content offerings in the marketplace across the strongest-performing genres in the region,” he adds.