ShortsTV & Amagi Strengthen Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

ShortsTV is expanding its presence to EMEA, Latin America, India and Nepal through Amagi’s centralized cloud-based platform.

Owned and operated by Shorts International, ShortsTV is a 24/7, linear and OTT HD TV channel dedicated to short-form movies and series. The company also produces original short-film content for broadcasters and brands. ShortsTV first implemented Amagi CLOUDPORT in October 2019 to deliver short movies in HD to pay-TV platforms across the U.S. Similarly, in EMEA, Latin America, India and Nepal, ShortsTV content is delivered to cable TV and OTT platforms.

ShortsTV has opted to utilize the flexibilities that the cloud has to offer by employing standard managed playout services through Amagi CLOUDPORT.

Michael Buchallet, chief technology officer at ShortsTV, said: “With a successful transition to a cloud-based play-out model in the U.S., we have seen a result which benefits the brand with greater visibility, flexibility and excellent adherence to SLAs. Therefore, expanding in EMEA, Latin America and Asia, we hope to attain a newer goal. This partnership with Amagi will help expand our reach to newer geographies and mediums such as OTT and streaming platforms.”

Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi, said: “A cloud playout model helps drastically improve the efficiency of large broadcast operations and allows broadcasters like ShortsTV to centrally manage multi-country linear TV feeds. They can now deliver content directly to the operators using true cloud or edge playout. We are thrilled to have played a part in enabling ShortsTV’s premium content to have reached a global audience using our world-class cloud playout and automation solutions.”