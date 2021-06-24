Nicely Entertainment Tropical Romance Debuting on Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

This Little Love of Mine, a feature film produced by Australia’s The Steve Jaggi Company in partnership with Los Angeles-based Nicely Entertainment, will make its global debut on Netflix next month.

Starring Saskia Hampele (The Heights) and Liam McIntyre (Spartacus: Vengeance), This Little Love of Mine follows Laura Price, a successful San Francisco lawyer on the cusp of promotion. When the firm’s biggest client, the grandfather of one of her childhood friends, asks her to travel back to her tropical island hometown and deliver a contract to make Chip his heir, she leaves behind her practice and fiancé Owen to convince her childhood friend to sign a contract that will make him a billionaire. As Chip and Laura grow closer, she questions whether she’s engaged to the right man or if she belongs back on the island with her childhood sweetheart.

Produced on location by The Steve Jaggi Company in Palm Cove, Far North Queensland and executive produced by Vanessa Shapiro, This Little Love of Mine is distributed worldwide by Shapiro’s Nicely Entertainment. The movie had its world premiere at the Gold Coast Film Festival in April 2021.

This Little Love of Mine is written by Georgia Harrison (Rip Tide) and is the directorial debut of Christine Luby. Supporting cast members include Lynn Gilmartin, Lawrence Ola, Monette Lee, Tiriel Mora and Martin Portus. The movie will premiere on Netflix on July 7.

Shapiro commented: “We are thrilled that together with The Steve Jaggi Company we were able to move forward with This Little Love of Mine during the pandemic. We are delighted that audiences around the world will now get to enjoy it on Netflix this summer.”

Luby added: “It’s wonderful to be able to share this uplifting love story about following your heart with audiences around the world. We shot the film under strict conditions during the pandemic and I know what a tough time this has been for so many people. My hope is that this film can uplift and inspire people and show off the tropical paradise of Australia’s Far North Queensland.”