A+E Networks Buys into Reel One

A+E Networks has acquired a 35 percent stake in Reel One, which is majority-owned by Newen.

Tom Berry remains an owner of Reel One and has extended his commitment to continue as CEO of Reel One. The Reel One board of directors now includes four representatives of Newen, two representatives of A+E Networks and Berry.

Headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, London and Buenos Aires, Reel One develops, finances, produces and distributes TV productions for American, European and international broadcasters, as well as AVOD and SVOD platforms.

Romain Bessi, managing director of Newen, commented: “With this agreement, Newen continues its successful international expansion and builds a sustainable relationship with a major media company. Many opportunities will arise from this partnership in the years to come under the inspired leadership of Tom Berry. Reel One’s activity has been growing a lot in recent years and will expand even further with A+E Networks now on board.”

David Bank, executive VP of corporate development and strategy at A+E Networks, commented: “A+E Networks is pleased to expand our multiyear partnership with Reel One. Our newly acquired stake underscores our confidence in their business and will accelerate A+E Networks’ global distribution of premium content to enhance our market share and serve fans around the world.”

Berry said: “This deal builds on Reel One’s great business partnership with A+E Networks and is a very good fit with Newen, and the TF1 Group. This will help to drive Reel One’s growth and strengthen its relationships with broadcasters and digital platforms worldwide. We look forward to continued innovation in content and licensing to meet and exceed the expectations of our clients.”