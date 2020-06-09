Shorts International Appoints ShortsTV President

ADVERTISEMENT

Shorts International has tapped Jeff Allen to be the president of ShortsTV in the U.S. and the Latin American channel TVCortos.

In his new role, Allen will oversee and manage all U.S. and Latin American operations, including content acquisitions, sales and growth, programming and marketing. He will report directly to Shorts International Chief Executive Carter Pilcher within Shorts Entertainment Networks, the U.S. subsidiary of Shorts International.

Allen most recently served as the VP of operations at Hallmark Labs, a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards that enables their digital, direct-to-consumer businesses, including Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark eCards and Hallmark Shoebox.

Pilcher said: “As Shorts International continues to evolve and grow globally, I couldn’t think of a better fit than Jeff to spearhead the ShortsTV and TVCortos efforts. Jeff brings a vast amount of experience across many industry verticals, from both an operational and creative standpoint, and will play a critical role on our team.”

Allen added: “I’ve been a longtime fan of ShortsTV and I am very passionate about our product and mission. It’s impressive what the team has already accomplished over the last couple of decades to secure a global foothold in the short form entertainment category. I am grateful for the opportunity to join the ranks and leverage my experience in the industry to contribute to growth in the U.S. and Latin America. We’re seeing a significant rise in short-form consumption globally and I’m thrilled to join the team during such an exciting time in this space.”