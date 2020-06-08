YouTube Original The Secret Life of Lele Pons Leads May Wit LIst

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secret Life of Lele Pons, a reality series that follows the titular artist, racked up the most followers on Instagram of all the new series that premiered in May 2020, per The WIT.

In the YouTube original The Secret Life of Lele Pons, the American-Venezuelan internet celebrity, YouTuber, actress, singer, dancer, model and former host of La Voz México shares her struggle with Tourette syndrome and OCD. The series counts 617,000 followers, while Pons herself has over 40 million followers on Instagram.

The Mexican thriller Control Z, in second place for May, boasts 410,000 followers. Starring Michael Ronda (6.8 million), Yankel Stevan (654,000) and Ana Valeria Becerril (446,000), the Netflix series follows Sofia, a studious prep student, who seeks to put a stop to a hacker threatening to reveal her friends’ secrets on social media.

Another Netflix series, Hollywood, took third place with 143,000 followers. The period drama limited series is set in post-World War II Los Angeles and follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to make it in Tinseltown. Produced by Ryan Murphy (629,000 followers), it counts among its cast Jim Parsons (7.5 million), Darren Criss (3 million), Laura Harrier (855,000) and David Corenswet (385,000).

Space Force, which bowed on Netflix in its entirety on May 29, has 68,000 followers for fourth place. Starring and created by Steve Carell, the workplace comedy series is centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the American armed services called “Space Force.” Ben Schwartz (780,000 followers), Diana Silvers (621,000) and Jimmy O. Yang (210,000) join Carell in the cast.

Rounding out the top five, Stargirl (52,000) is a fantasy series based on the character of Courtney Whitmore, a vigilante in the comic-book series Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. The series, which bowed on DC Universe in the U.S. last month, stars Brec Bassinger (1.6 million followers), Joel McHale (413,000), Yvette Monreal (160,000) and Amy Smart (119,000).

Solar Opposites is an animated comedy that follows a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America. The Hulu series, which has 45,000 followers for sixth place, was created by Justin Roiland (501,000).

In seventh, Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias (43,000 followers) features Jamie Lynn Spears (1.9 million) along with JoAnna Garcia Swisher (366,000) and Carson Rowland (106,000). It’s a contemporary romance series based on a best-selling series of novels about three South Carolina women who have been best friends since high school.

HBO’s Betty took eighth place with 34,000 followers. The skateboarding comedy was inspired by the film Skate Kitchen that follows a diverse group of young women navigating the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding. Rachelle Vinberg (265,000 followers), Dede Lovelace (31,000) and Moonbear (23,000) star.

Loosely based on the rise to power of Catherine the Great, The Great focuses on the monarch’s explosive relationship with her husband Peter, the Emperor of Russia. The show counts 26,000 Instagram followers, while star and executive producer Elle Fanning boasts 4.5 million.

The Russian reality series Ostrov geroev completes May’s top ten with 25,000 followers. Featuring social media stars Sergey Kosenko (3.2 million), Irina Pinchuk (2.6 million) and Nelli Ermolaeva (1.9 million), it sees eight famous bloggers travel to an uninhabited island to live there for several days.

