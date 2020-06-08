Report: Two-Thirds of Pay-TV Operators Set to Gain Subs

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Digital TV Research, two-thirds of the world’s pay-TV operators will gain subscribers between 2019 and 2025.

The Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts report, which covers 502 operators across 135 countries, estimates that 59 percent will also increase their revenues over the same period. The top 50 operators included in the report accounted for 46 percent of the world’s pay-TV subs by end-2019. The top 10, however, are forecast to shed subscribers over the next five years, with the next 40 operators essentially flat. Operators outside of these positions will gain subscribers.

Eight operators will add more than 1 million subs between 2019 and 2025. China Unicom will win the most subs (19.96 million), followed by China Telecom (18.52 million). Eight operators will lose 1 million or more subscribers between 2019 and 2025, led by China Radio and TV (down 37 million ). The next five that will shed the most will all be from the U.S.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “By end-2019, 13 operators had more than 10 million paying subscribers. This will reach 14 operators by 2025.”