CJ ENM has unveiled First Light StoryHouse, a new label intended to champion Asian and Asian-American stories.

The initiative is being led by Miky Lee, vice chairwoman at CJ; Janet Yang, producer and former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; and Dominic Ng, chairman and CEO of East West Bank. They will jointly oversee the endeavor as founding partners.

First Light StoryHouse will develop films and scripted TV projects led by Asian creators and then work to secure partnerships with studios, production companies and streaming platforms.

“Recent successes from Asian storytellers have shown the potential and authenticity of their stories,” said Lee. “Through this effort, we aim to spotlight these voices, believing in the power of storytelling to bridge cultures. Janet Yang and Dominic Ng have long championed this mission, and together, we are committed to empowering these stories on the global stage.”

Yang added: “In Miky Lee and Dominic Ng, I’ve found kindred spirits—true champions for cross-cultural storytelling. Given CJ’s game-changing contributions to global culture and Dominic’s commitment to building cultural bridges, we’ve discussed our aligned interests over many conversations and have decided to create a venture together. I couldn’t be more privileged to partner with them on this endeavor.”

“At East West Bank and beyond, I’ve long strived to support artistic endeavors that are forces for good,” said Ng. “I deeply admire leaders like Miky Lee and Janet Yang, who not only pursue their dreams but make the dreams of others come true. This joint effort behind First Light StoryHouse will serve as a powerful connector between the East and West, fostering deeper understanding and expanding opportunities for creative voices. I’m honored to help build this bridge alongside CJ ENM.”

First Light StoryHouse will be managed by CJ ENM under the leadership of Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, the head of CJ ENM’s global film business.